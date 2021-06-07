“The University of Chicago has very rigorous standards, and I want to assure anyone that the standards are not being lowered for Yiran,” said Nishant Vats, a friend and fellow student. “If anyone deserves getting a Ph.D., it’s absolutely Yiran.”
Fan, 30, a native of Beijing, was randomly killed while sitting in a car in a parking garage in January, the first of seven people, from Chicago to Evanston, to be shot by a gunman, police said. Five died.
“He was an amazing student and was really talented,” professor Veronica Guerrieri said.
The degree will be awarded Saturday. Fan had a bachelor’s degree in finance from Peking University and a master’s degree in financial engineering from the University of Cambridge.