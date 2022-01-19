—The University of Minnesota, USA Hockey and the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois are defendants in a federal lawsuit filed last May by former players who allege they were sexually abused during the 1980s by a college and youth coach, Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas, who is also a defendant in the suit. Many of the alleged victims, all male, were minors at the time. Adrahtas coached amateur teams in the Chicago area and moved to the college ranks for the 1984-85 season as an assistant at Minnesota. In 2018 he resigned as the head coach at Robert Morris University in Chicago in light of an investigation into his alleged abuse. The University of Minnesota has said it has taken steps to ensure allegations of misconduct are promptly reported and thoroughly investigated, WBBM-TV reported last June.