SAN FRANCISCO — Uber will begin cramming more services into its ride-hailing app as it explores ways to generate more revenue and finally turn a profit.

The makeover announced Thursday will include force-feeding its food delivery service, “Eats,” into the Uber app that millions of people use to summon a ride. That means Uber users who don’t already have the “Eats” app may now be asked whether they want to order some food in the ride-hailing app.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (kahs-row-SHAH’-hee) hailed the change as a step toward creating “an operating system for daily life.” Although Khosrowshahi didn’t mention it, Uber is also under intensifying pressure to start making money.

With its losses still mounting, Uber’s stock has plunged by nearly 30% since it became a publicly held company in May.

