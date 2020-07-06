FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a restaurant advertises Uber Eats in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Uber has an internal app that helps its ride-hailing drivers find work for Uber Eats and other jobs. (Lynne Sladky, File/Associated Press)By Associated PressJuly 6, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDTSAN FRANCISCO — Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion as food delivery companies try to survive a crowded, intensely competitive field.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy