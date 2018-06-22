PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida Uber driver pointed a gun at another motorist because he was upset that she was texting.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report says 41-year-old Philip Macchio was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm.

The report says Macchio was driving in Port Richey early Friday morning when he passed a woman and tapped his brakes multiple times. The woman said she tried to pull around Macchio, and he pointed a black handgun at her.

During a traffic stop, the report says Macchio acknowledged having a Glock handgun, but said he had held up his cellphone, not a gun, to get her to stop texting.

The report did not list any passengers in Macchio’s vehicle.

Jail records did not list an attorney.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.