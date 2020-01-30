Uber and Lyft had threatened to stop providing airport services if the fees took effect Saturday as originally planned.

The Phoenix City Council approved the fees, arguing they were much like rent and landing fees charged to restaurants and airlines at Sky Harbor, which serves some 44 million passengers a year. It later decided to hold off until the high court weighed in.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has sought to overturn the ordinance, arguing it is “very likely” unconstitutional and probably violated a 2018 ballot measure prohibiting higher taxes on services.

Phoenix could lose its share of state revenue — a third of its general fund budget — if the fee hike is found to be illegal.