The feature will allow customers to opt into recording all or select trips.

Uber has struggled with safety issues and faced accusations that some of its drivers have assaulted and raped passengers. Some of its drivers also have been attacked by passengers.

Uber says the recordings will be encrypted to protect privacy. Users can later share the recording with Uber if they want to report a problem.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD