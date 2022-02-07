The school will use the money to bring in faculty and pursue research with the goal of understanding the science of depression and create potential treatments, officials said.
The center will incorporate biological sciences, engineering and social sciences, Pramod Khargonekar, vice chancellor for research, told the Register.
The research hub will be called the Noel Drury M.D. Depression Research Center, named after a psychiatrist who lived in Newport Beach and worked at Hoag Hospital.
Khargonekar said he hoped “to look back in five or 10 years and say, 2022 marks the beginning of research in depression at UCI that is benefiting people afflicted by this disease and their loved ones.”