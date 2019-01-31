DOVER, Del. — University of Delaware officials are asking lawmakers to use taxpayer money to fund tuition and fees for in-state students whose family income is $75,000 or less.

UD officials presented the proposal Thursday to the legislature’s budget-writing committee.

Officials at the school, which reported an endowment of almost $1.6 billion for fiscal 2018, estimate that the proposal would cost taxpayers about $9 million annually. They suggest funding be phased in through increasing annual increments of $2.25 million over the next few years.

Lawmakers expressed concern about increasing costs at the university, where tuition and fees for in-state undergraduates total $13,680. That does not include standard room and board of $12,862 or account for financial aid, which averages about $6,000 per student.

UD currently receives about $120 million annually in taxpayer funding.

