An Auburn police statement says evidence found inside Blanchard’s vehicle indicates she was a victim of foul play.
Blanchard is the stepdaughter of fighter Walt Harris. Authorities launched a criminal investigation into her whereabouts, and the reward is for information leading to a conviction.
The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen Oct. 24.
