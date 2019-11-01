BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A reward has risen to $80,000 for information about the missing stepdaughter of an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight.

News outlets report UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced Thursday on Instagram that he would donate $25,000 in the case of 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard. The money is in addition to two $25,000 donations from UFC President Dana White and an anonymous donor from Homewood, along with a $5,000 donation from the state of Alabama.