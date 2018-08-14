ORONO, Maine — Maine’s medical examiner says a University of Maine football player collapsed and died of a heart condition during a preseason workout on campus.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta says an autopsy on 18-year-old Darius Minor shows he died of an acute aortic dissection.

The office has ruled Minor’s death as “natural” and said that hypertensive cardiovascular disease was a contributing factor.

Minor, a political science major from Locust Grove, Virginia, was one of 17 first-year student-athletes participating in the workout when he died July 24. Training staff and first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak said that Minor had passed physical exams from the UMaine team doctor as well as minor’s doctor in Virginia.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com

