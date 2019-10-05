The Bangor Daily News reports UMaine is disappointed that Kent State, which hosted the game, didn’t interview student-athletes who were “disrespected.”

The UMaine-Temple match was stopped before the second overtime to clear the field for pregame fireworks scheduled 90 minutes later for a football game at an adjacent stadium.

Kent State apologized and said the game should’ve continued. It offered to reimburse UMaine and Temple if they choose to replay the game.

