UNC board may vote on journalist's tenure

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s board of trustees has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday that could lead to a vote on tenure for award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, as the university faces intense controversy over its handling of her appointment as a professor of journalism.

UNC officials published a notice of the meeting on Monday afternoon, three days before Hannah-Jones was supposed to start on the faculty. There was no agenda item immediately available, and a university spokeswoman declined to elaborate. A report Monday from the news site NC Policy Watch, citing two unnamed board members, said trustees were expected to vote on tenure for Hannah-Jones.

UNC announced in April that Hannah-Jones had been hired to hold the prestigious Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

But it was not revealed until May that the appointment came without the job protection of tenure, a departure from recent precedent with previous Knight chairs at the journalism school.

Black female professors have called the board’s posture on Hannah-Jones demoralizing and a sign of unequal treatment Black women often face in academia.

Kayaker on Ohio lake finds bin containing man's body: A kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man's body in a plastic storage container, authorities said. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says the kayaker called authorities about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside. Crews worked to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that it contained the body of a man.

