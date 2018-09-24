DOVER, Del. — Data from the Delaware Lottery show that about $2 million in prizes goes unclaimed each year.

The News Journal reports prize money unclaimed for a year goes into the state’s general fund. Since 2009, 21 tickets for prizes of $10,000 or more haven’t been turned in on time.

The newspaper cited data beginning in fiscal year 2009. According to that set, fiscal year 2017 saw the highest number of funds unclaimed, at $2.5 million.

But the biggest unclaimed prize in recent memory, a $5 million ticket sold in 2003, was the subject of a lawsuit. A resident whose ticket was destroyed argued the card used to buy the ticket should suffice. He lost the case.

More recently, a 69-year-old man claimed his $50,000 three months later, after reading an article.

