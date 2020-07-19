By Associated PressJuly 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDTWILMINGTON, Del. — An unclaimed lottery ticket worth nearly $100,000 is set to expire in Delaware.The Delaware News Journal reports that a $93,000 winning ticket sold at at a gas station in Elsmere is set to expire on Wednesday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightLottery winners have one year to claim their prize before the tickets are no longer valid. There three other winning lottery tickets in Delaware worth $20,000 that are still unclaimed.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy