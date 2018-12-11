DOVER, Del. — Having transferred hands this past year, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival has announced its 2019 lineup and new offerings.

News outlets reported Monday that the festival returns to The Woodlands for its eighth year June 21-23, now one day shorter. Travis Scott, Post Malone and Panic! At The Disco are the headliners.

Firefly is also launching the S.P.A.R.K. Program, designed to help fans build a community though online and in-person interactions. The acronym stands for Start Participating and Receive Karma. The festival will also debut an immersive camping experience called The Great Atlantic Campout, which offers various amenities and programming.

AEG Presents acquired Chicago-based Red Frog Events’ shares earlier this year, taking over the promotion and production of the festival. The promoter is also behind Coachella and Stagecoach, among other concerts.

