The petition drive, run by a coalition of progressive groups called Yes 4 Minneapolis, needs 11,905 signatures by May 1, but supporters are pushing to hit the goal by the end of this month, just as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd's death, begins in earnest.

AD

AD

The petition drive also is the direct result of a pledge nine Minneapolis City Council members made in May following Floyd's death to dismantle the city's police department. The pledge, made at a rally in the city's Powderhorn park in front of a "Defund the Police" banner, became a polarizing moment that reverberated across the country and during part of the 2020 presidential race.

The pledge led to an initial attempt by the council to put a measure on the ballot to amend the city charter, but that effort was rebuffed in August by the city's Charter Commission, a committee appointed by a district judge to oversee changes in the city's charter or constitution. While the rally at Powderhorn was seen as a triumphant moment by many activists, the defeat at the charter commission came as a crushing blow.

But now it is back, and Antonio Williams, a 33-year-old Black man who grew up on the Southside and close to where Floyd was killed, is on the front lines.

AD

AD

“What we want to do is strike that language and replace it with the Department of Public Safety,” Williams explained one day recently as he was out collecting signatures.

“I’ll sign it. Absolutely. The city council screwed it up. They could have done it,” one man said as he signed in support.

“Yup. So we’re taking it into our own hands,” Williams responded.

Meanwhile, in a parallel effort, the city council has also taken the issue up again. Three members — Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder — have drafted a similar charter amendment that could also potentially go on the November ballot. To avoid confusion, they have promised to drop their amendment if the petition drive succeeds.

AD

Like Williams’s effort, the council amendment would also replace the police department with a Department of Public Safety, but it includes additional language specifying that armed law enforcement would remain a part of the new agency, with the police chief reporting to the new public safety commissioner. Additionally, both proposals would give the council and the mayor shared authority over the new agency. Under the current city charter, the mayor has sole authority over the police.

AD

Some in the city have criticized the council proposal because it does not defund or dismantle the police department so much as change where it sits within the city’s organizational flow chart. But the authors argue that in practice, putting various public safety oriented city services — police, 911, the Office of Emergency Management, Office of Violence Prevention and other programs under development such as response teams for calls involving mental health issues — all under the same roof, is a step forward.

Fletcher said the change would reflect a more holistic approach to public safety.

AD

“There are people who will say I’m opposed to this because it freaks me out. But then when they see the mental health response program that we’re building, that actually is going to create better outcomes for everybody involved, from the person who calls 911 to the person who is experiencing the mental health crisis. Everybody starts to look at that and say, ‘well, actually, yeah, I support that,’ ” he said.

AD

Still, the debate has been heated. At a recent meeting, Council member Linea Palmisano argued that the measure had not received sufficient scrutiny and that giving the council shared authority over the police could create confusion. “I am saying that the [proposal] reduces the accountability of both our police department and elected officials, and we should turn that down,” she said in an interview later.

Cunningham pushed back against the idea that further debate was needed and argued during the meeting that the amendment would “set a pathway to fundamentally transform our system of public safety.”

AD

He suggested that the more piecemeal reform approach favored by Palmisano was out of step with the moment. “I just cannot wrap my mind around coming out of 2020, with our police department being the catalyst for a global flash point and the rise of a second civil rights movement in this country, and the stance being no change is good change,” he said.

AD

The council proposal passed overwhelmingly, 11 to 2, and is set to go to the Charter Commission. The commission has until August to send any recommended changes back to the council, which in turn will have to vote to either send their original proposed amendment to the ballot, go with the one suggested by the commission, or stop the process altogether.

While the Chauvin trial is dominating local news, many activists groups are focused on the petition drive and change.

“I think even with the heat of the trial, the conversations that are happening on the ground are not necessarily, ‘Is Derrick Chauvin going to get prosecuted and convicted?’ It’s actually like, ‘What is the system of policing that made it happen and got us to this point? And how do we actually stop that?’ ” said Oluchi Omeoga, an organizer with the Black Visions collective, one of the key groups supporting the petition.

While it seems likely that Minneapolis voters will have the chance to weigh in on the charter debate, it is hard to say how the vote will go. A Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 poll conducted last August showed that cuts to the police department lacked majority support at 40 percent, but a clear majority (73 percent) supported shifting some police funding to social service programs, such as mental health, drug treatment and violence prevention.

AD

AD

The same poll found that only 35 percent of Black residents in Minneapolis supported cutting police funding, and some of the most vocal opposition to both cuts in police funding and the proposed charter amendments was from older Black community activists and civil rights leaders.

This includes Don Samuels, a longtime north Minneapolis resident and former Minneapolis school board member who served on the city council from 2003 to 2014. Samuels is a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed by a group of Northside residents that alleges the city violated a requirement in the charter requiring that it maintain a .0017 ratio of officers to residents, or a force of about 743. Conservative litigator Douglas Seaton has taken the case pro-bono.

Minneapolis, like many major American cities, experienced a rise in violent crime through the fall and winter, just as its police force saw its numbers shrink, with more than 150 officers seeking disability for PTSD related to the unrest following Floyd’s killing.

AD

AD

Samuels, a resident of the Jordan neighborhood, says he and his neighbors have seen their block grow more dangerous over the past year. He argues that the council members supporting the charter change are out of step with most of their constituents.

“They’ve crossed the Rubicon of sorts,” Samuels said. “It’s like they can’t come back, and they’re continuing to spearhead an effort that is out of step with the majority of the community and out of step with the wisdom of history, but are very much in sync with the large part of the activist community,” he said.

Samuels sees the debate as part of a generational divide on policing in Minneapolis. While he disagrees with the organizers of groups like Reclaim the Block and Black Visions, two Black-led organizations that have led the calls to shift funding away from police and to social services, he recognizes their commitment.

AD

AD

“They’re not just idealistic and well-intentioned, but effective in having drawn attention to this issue in a way that older folks could not have because they have the flexibility, the time, the courage and the bravery and the daring to do what young people can do better than anybody else,” Samuels said. “And they put their bodies on the line. But that doesn’t mean that they are qualified to make decisions for the entire community without the input of the community.”

Back on the street in Northeast Minneapolis, Williams, sees the debate over policing in deeply personal terms.

He remembers, as a young boy, seeing Minneapolis officers rough up his father during a raid on their home. Later, police were also there when he was taken from his mother and put in the foster care system. Then in high school, he got into a fight with another student, and says he was “brutalized” by a school resource officer.

When Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck, Williams was in prison, near the end of a 14-year sentence for aiding and abetting a second-degree murder. When he was 20, he brought a gun to friend, who then used it in a shooting.

Williams was in his cell when he saw the video. He remembers sitting on a chair by the wall with his head down, rubbing his temple as he tried to calm himself down. His stomach hurt. He recognized the neighborhood and thought of his past encounters with officers from the 3rd Precinct, where Chauvin was based.