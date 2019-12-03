Mac’s Mission’s founder Rochelle Steffen said those two factors — plus Narwhal’s cute personality and loving nature — convinced her to keep the dog.
Steffen told The Southeast Missourian she was concerned her small rescue group couldn’t properly vet people who wanted to adopt Narwhal, and she wanted to be sure he stay with people who had his best interests at heart.
