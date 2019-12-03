CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — A dog that drew international attention because of a tail-like growth on his face will remain with the founder of a group that rescued him.

The dog, named Narwhal the Little Magical Furry Unicorn, was rescued in November by Mac’s Mission in southeast Missouri. When the beagle-mix puppy’s picture hit social media, the mission received more than 300 offers to adopt him. But the dog also drew some unwelcome attention, including death threats.