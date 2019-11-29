Why her house, she asked. Did the gator smell turkey?

CBS Miami reports that her fiancee called animal control, which arrived within minutes. The gator did not go gently into the night.

Behary said their neighborhood in Fort Myers is surrounded by the alligators’ natural habitat, and it’s a good reminder to be careful with children and pets when walking outdoors in the dark.

