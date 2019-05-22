FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, a man walks through the employee parking lot at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. In a split decision, the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, has ruled in favor of Volkswagen in a setback for unionization efforts at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant. The NRLB has dismissed a petition for a union vote by the United Auto Workers based on a technicality. The union intends to refile immediately. (Erik Schelzig, File/Associated Press)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The United Auto Workers union has filed a new petition seeking to hold a vote on its representation of all hourly workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant.

The petition was filed Wednesday, the same day the National Labor Relations Board dismissed a previous petition on a technicality.

Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization. But it steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW after the union won representation of maintenance workers at the plant in 2015. VW has argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well.

According to the union, the proposed new bargaining unit would encompass about 1,700 workers at the plant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.