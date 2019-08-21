BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators say a Union Pacific worker has died after being pinned between two railway tanker cars in Southeast Texas.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Travis Andrepont of Louisiana was killed before dawn Tuesday in Beaumont. Officials didn’t immediately provide a hometown for Andrepont. He died at the scene.

Sheriff’s Capt. Crystal Holmes says the accident happened near a chemical plant. Further details on the investigation weren’t immediately released.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Kristen South says Andrepont had worked for the Omaha, Nebraska-based company for 16 years and was part of its Gulf Coast service unit.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.