“Even as of this hour, the only real requirement for a person to board a train is simply to have a ticket; nothing more, nothing less. There is no screening process. There is no TSA. And there are no significant statutes or regulations to penalize those willing to interfere with a train’s crew or to do harm on a train, especially not when compared to the airline industry,” the presidents of both unions, Jeremy Ferguson and Dennis Pierce, said in a joint statement, referring to the Transportation Security Administration.
The Department of Homeland Security has said it plans to enhance security at railroad stations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of next Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, but it didn’t go into detail on its plans.
Amtrak plans to deploy additional police officers on its trains and at stations to help ensure compliance with safety rules, spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.
“We understand the importance of the upcoming inaugural events and that tensions are high due to ongoing protests, so we are taking extra steps to continue ensuring the safety of our employees and customers,” Woods said.
The unions also asked the Federal Railroad Administration to intervene and require more security. A spokesman said that agency is reviewing the unions’ petition.
