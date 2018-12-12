DALLAS — The CEO of United Airlines says his pilots don’t need any additional training on the new Boeing jet that is at the center of the investigation into a deadly crash in Indonesia. Oscar Munoz says United’s pilots are prepared to respond to problems that might arise with automated systems on modern planes.

Munoz spoke to reporters Wednesday and said the Boeing 737 MAX is safe and reliable.

United — along with American and Southwest — uses the new Boeing model that was involved in the Oct. 29 Lion Air crash.

Indonesian investigators are examining the role of faulty sensor readings from an anti-stall system in the accident, which killed 189 people.

