The designation does not in and of itself portend drastic new measures against Myanmar’s military-led government, which has already been hit with layers of U.S. sanctions since the campaign against the Rohingya ethnic minority began in the country’s western Rakhine state in 2017. But it could lead to additional international pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Human rights groups and lawmakers have been pressing the Trump and Biden administrations to make the designation. At least one member of Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), welcomed the anticipated step, as did Refugees International.

“While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Merkley said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

Story continues below advertisement

— Associated Press

Likely rise in cases not a full surge, Fauci says

A likely rise in U.S. coronavirus cases probably won’t amount to a full-scale surge or prompt a renewal of widespread restrictions, one of President Biden’s top advisers said.

Advertisement

“The bottom line is we likely will see an uptick in cases, as we’ve seen in the European countries, particularly the U.K.,” Anthony S. Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on ABC News’s “This Week” on Sunday. “Hopefully we won’t see a surge. I don’t think we will.”

The BA.2 subvariant of omicron is driving up cases in Europe and Asia, and now accounts for about 30 percent of infections in the United States, where indoor mask and vaccine requirements have largely been rolled back.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has argued the country needs to be prepared to resume measures such as requiring masks in indoor public spaces, Fauci said, “right now, at this point, I don’t see that.”

U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. BA.2 is about 50 percent more transmissible than the original omicron, but it doesn’t cause more severe illness or evade immunity from vaccinations or an earlier infection, Fauci said.

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Inquiry underway in Calif. helicopter crash that injured 6: Authorities on Sunday were investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter in Southern California mountains that left six people injured. The department's Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest, the county's fire department said. All six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with injuries including fractures and broken ribs, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam. "The fact that it did not roll over and go all the way down (the cliff), or that there was no fire, is nothing short of a miracle," Villanueva said. Five of the helicopter's occupants were part of a sheriff's department crew, and the sixth was a doctor on a ride-along from the University of California at Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported. The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.