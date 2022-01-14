The issue of discrimination based on sexual orientation has come up frequently in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Attempts to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation in housing, government, public services and the workplace has been defeated several times. Republican former Gov. Jack Dalrymple chided lawmakers when they killed legislation in 2015, telling them that they had missed an opportunity to protect gays and lesbians from discrimination. Current GOP Gov. Doug Burgum also has been outspoken on the Legislature’s failure to pass an anti-discrimination bill.