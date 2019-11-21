Universal officials said in a statement they have tremendous respect for law enforcement, but guests could have confused him for an actual police officer. Security attendants asked him to remove the shirt before entering the park Nov. 1.

Bystanders defended Champion. One offered his shirt. Champion put it on but was told he couldn’t carry the other shirt into the park.

Champion says a supervisor finally relented when he acknowledged there’s no official badge on the shirt.

