Bynum is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.
He has been president of Jackson State since 2017 after serving four years as president of Mississippi Valley State University.
The Associated Press left a message Monday with the communications office at Jackson State. The call was not immediately returned.
