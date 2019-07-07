NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware is hiking tuition and fees by more than 4 percent for the upcoming academic year.

The school announced the tuition increases Friday for the academic year beginning next month. Tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students will increase by 4.3% to $14,280. Out-of-state undergraduate students will pay $35,710; that’s an increase of 4.1%.

Students in the school’s business, engineering and nursing programs pay additional fees.

Room and board for the upcoming year will average $13,208. That’s a 2.7% increase.

The school said the tuition rates reflect a balance between keeping prices in check and offering high-quality educational programs.

More than 24,000 students are enrolled at the university, including more than 19,000 undergraduates.

