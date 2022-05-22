University of Delaware increasing tuition by 3 percent

Placeholder while article actions load

NEWARK, Del. — Tuition will increase by 3% for students at the University of Delaware for the upcoming school year. The university announced the tuition increase Friday. In real dollars it amounts to an increase of $390 for in-state students and $1,050 for out-of-state residents. The university is not increasing its mandatory fees.

As a result, full price tuition, room and board for in-state students will be $29,644 for in-state students and $52,164 for out-of-state students in the 2022-23 school year.

The university said it has budgeted $168 million in undergraduate financial aid for the academic year, an increase of 86% since 2016.

Nearly 19,000 undergraduates and nearly 4,300 graduate students are enrolled at the university.

