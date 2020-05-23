An email to employees said the layoffs, which take effect on June 1, do not affect adjunct faculty, graduate students, work-study students or employees whose wages are paid through external funding.
But many adjunct professors will not have a teaching position in the fall due to a hiring freeze.
In April, the university announced that it faced a $65 million budget shortfall due to pandemic’s financial toll, including revenue lost from prorated housing and canceled athletic events.
The university hopes to reopen campus in phases, starting June 1 with certain research facilities.
