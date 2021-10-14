After the woman, who is also a student, went to her ex’s apartment early Friday, he asked why she was at another fraternity and got violent, spray painting her eyes and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, according to court documents.
She escaped and called 911 when the man threw her out of his apartment and down a set of stairs, court documents state. At a local hospital, the woman was treated for severe bruises and cuts to her head, lip, neck, chest and knees.
The man was charged with kidnapping, second- and third-degree assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief and posted bond on Tuesday.
The Associated Press is not naming the man to protect the woman’s identity.