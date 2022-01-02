University officials said they’ll reevaluate the situation after the first week of classes concludes. They said their intent is to revert to in-person learning as soon as it is safe to do so.
Mandatory COVID-19 testing also will be required for all students, faculty and staff who will be on the campus during winter session. That’s regardless of their vaccination status.
The university announced its new measures following Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency announcement. The university also encouraged all students, faculty and staff to get their booster shots as soon as possible.