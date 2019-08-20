ST. PAUL, Minn. — The University of St. Thomas has issued an all-clear after receiving a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a building on its St. Paul, Minnesota, campus.

In a series of alerts posted to its website and social media pages, the university said Tuesday the threat was for the John Roach Center, which is a classroom building on the corner of Summit and Cleveland Avenues.

The building was evacuated, secured and was being searched. Officials closed the building for the rest of the day. The university tweeted late Tuesday morning that an all-clear has been issued and the school is continuing normal operations.

A university spokeswoman says summer classes were in session at the time and Tuesday’s classes in the building were being relocated.

