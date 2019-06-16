MINNEAPOLIS — Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Stevenson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct.

KARE-TV reports that an Athletics Department statement to the station confirmed the two men arrested were on the wrestling team.

They have not been charged.

KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Stevenson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night at different times and places in Minneapolis. Authorities have not released details.

Stevenson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and was ranked No. 3 nationally at the end of the season by a respected rankings service. Martinez was a transfer from Fresno City College.

The Athletics Department says they’ve been suspended from team activity pending further information. It says federal and state law precludes releasing further details.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.