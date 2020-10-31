Hundreds of people gathered for the vigil Friday evening, with some holding signs that read, “Honk for Black lives. White silence is violence” and “Scream his name.”

Nearby, tensions flared between left- and right-wing protesters. Video recorded by journalists in a parking lot showed two groups of people shouting at each other. Also, some armed demonstrators gathered near a building they told reporters they were protecting.

The crowds ultimately fizzled out near the vigil, but a group of hundreds of protesters later marched through downtown Vancouver. Windows were shattered, flags were burned and federal agents clothed in riot gear surrounded a building, warning people that trespassing on federal property would be subject to arrest.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly and ordered protesters to disperse. At least one person appeared to have been detained, according to video posted online by a journalist.

Family and friends had described Peterson as a former high school football player and the proud father of an infant daughter.

In a statement, Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said a joint city-county narcotics task force was conducting an investigation just before 6 p.m. Thursday and chased a man into the parking lot of a bank, where he fired a gun at them. A firearm was recovered at the scene, Atkins said.

Authorities have not named the person who was shot, but Kevin E. Peterson Sr. told the Oregonian/OregonLive that the person was his son, Kevin E. Peterson Jr.

illinois

Rittenhouse told the police where rifle is

A 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Wisconsin told officers at his local police station in Illinois where to find an assault rifle he said he had used just two hours earlier to shoot several people, according to police records.

Kyle Rittenhouse cycled through a range of emotions, crying and vomiting several times, as he described to police what happened late Aug. 25 after he traveled to Kenosha, Wis., ostensibly to protect businesses from protesters following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, the Antioch Police Department records show.

“I shot two White kids,” Rittenhouse said, adding that he had “ended a man’s life.”

Rittenhouse walked into the Antioch Police Department with his mother shortly before 1:30 a.m. Aug. 26, according to records the department released to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Chicago Tribune on Friday.

He is accused of killing two protesters and wounding a third. Rittenhouse faces a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession in Wisconsin, in addition to first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life prison sentence. He was extradited to Wisconsin on Friday.

Rittenhouse also told police that the firearm he used was in the trunk of his friend’s car, parked at the Rittenhouse family’s apartment in Antioch.