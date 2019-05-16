PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Florida Goodwill store got a donation it didn’t need or expect — a grenade.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said workers found the grenade in a donation bin Wednesday afternoon and called 911.
TCPalm reports that the bomb squad arrived and the Port St. Lucie store was evacuated. The grenade was found to be inoperable.
A similar grenade was found at a nearby Goodwill store last year.
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com
