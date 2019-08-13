BELGRADE, Serbia — The United States and four Western countries said they will help Serbia and Kosovo to restart European Union-sponsored talks aimed at normalizing ties between the former wartime foes.

In a statement released Tuesday, Britain France, Germany, Italy and the U.S. said they “stand united in our aim to see the full normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia via a comprehensive, politically sustainable, and legally binding agreement that contributes to regional stability.”

A former Serbian province, Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move that Belgrade does not recognize. Talks between the two stalled last year over Kosovo’s decision to impose a 100% tax on goods from Serbia.

The statement said the current status quo is “simply not sustainable.”

