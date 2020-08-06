Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne had faced life in prison but were set free after nearly two years of detention ahead of trial.
Bundy, 74, maintains the federal government has no authority over state lands. He continues to refuse to pay decades’ worth of government grazing fees for his cows in what is now Gold Butte National Monument, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas.
“They still say I’m trespassing,” Bundy told The Associated Press on Thursday. “These feds came in here and overreached on my land and my ranch. We’re willing to go through what we’ve had to to defend our rights and the constitution and freedom.”
