The agency says there is little to no risk of the insect attacking native plants.

The agency says the weevils will initially be released in California, with additional releases in Idaho, Oregon, Washington and possibly Nevada. It’s not clear when releases might begin.

The Agriculture Department says yellow starthistle entered California before 1860 and is one of the state’s worst pests.

Experts say the weevil can reduce its spread.

