Typically, constitutional amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the states, or 38, before ratification. But the ERA’s future is uncertain, in part because of a 1982 deadline for ratification that Congress enacted decades ago.

The administration said it is following the advice of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel, which issued a memo earlier this month saying that because the deadline has passed, it is too late for states to ratify the ERA. The only option for supporters now is to begin the ratification process all over again in Congress, the department said.

The National Archives said it would abide by that opinion “unless otherwise directed by a final court order.”

ERA advocates have vowed to fight to see the measure certified, either in court or in Congress, where there is a push to remove the deadline.