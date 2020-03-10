Beverhoudt, 40, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was recently arraigned on multiple charges including intending to distribute cocaine and having a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
His lawyer did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday, but court records show that he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the suspect is a Customs and Border Protection Officer, not a Customers and Border Protection Officer.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.