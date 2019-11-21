The AP investigation found:

— Across the country, bishops have masked these boards in secrecy, often hiding who serves on them and how they handle cases.

— Bishops appoint the very people supposed to defend abuse victims, and have sometimes put church defense attorneys and top aides on boards.

— A few clergy who later accused of sexual misconduct were themselves board members.

— Bishops choose the cases and evidence going before boards, and in some cases even board members were not told about abuse or lied to.

— Even when a review board affirms a victim’s case, some bishops have overruled them.

— In dozens of cases, secular courts or government investigators later decided abuse was credible after boards had said it was not.

The full story can be found at apnews.com.

