OHIO

U.S. charges two said

to be planning attacks

Federal authorities said they’ve charged two people who were allegedly planning separate large-scale attacks — one who wanted to carry out a shooting at a synagogue and another who had been plotting a bar shooting and blowing up a pipeline.

While the alleged attacks were in the planning stages, there was never an immediate threat to the public, the FBI and Justice Department said Monday.

The suspects, who are from the Toledo area, had identified specific places they wanted to target, authorities said.

Damon Joseph, 21, of Holland, spent months posting photos of weapons, praising the Islamic State and talking about carrying out a violent attack before he settled on targeting a synagogue in the Toledo area, said Justin Herdman, the U.S. attorney for northern Ohio.

Joseph’s plans for a shooting came together after a gunman killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue in October, Herdman said. Joseph was arrested Friday after he received two AR-15 rifles from an undercover agent and was charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.

Authorities also arrested Elizabeth Lecron, 23, of Toledo, on Monday after she allegedly bought bombmaking materials. She was charged with transporting explosives and explosive material with the purpose of harming others.

Lecron had been talking about carrying out several different types of violent attacks, including telling undercover agents in August that she and an associate had come up with a plan to commit a mass killing at a Toledo bar, officials said.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Thousands of medical employees go on strike

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals throughout California started a week-long strike Monday to protest what they say is a lack of staffing that affects care.

About 4,000 psychologists, therapists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and other medical professionals represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers say they will picket through Friday.

Elita Fielder, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente, said, since 2015, Kaiser has hired more than 500 therapists and invested $175 million to expand offices for mental health care.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Frat president accused of rape gets no jail time

A Texas judge on Monday accepted a plea bargain allowing a former Baylor University fraternity president accused of rape to avoid jail time, prompting outrage from the former Baylor student who filed the complaint and from her parents.

Judge Ralph Strother accepted the plea deal for Jacob Walter Anderson, who was indicted on sexual assault charges and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint. A no-contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but will offer no defense.

The deal from prosecutors allowed Anderson to receive deferred probation. The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agreed to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson will not be forced to register as a sex offender.

The woman who accused Anderson said she was devastated by the judge’s decision and described the county’s justice system as “severely broken.”

— Associated Press