Authorities said Peng would take the card and travel to Beijing to meet Chinese intelligence officers.

The 56-year-old Peng was arrested Friday at his Hayward home in the San Francisco Bay Area and ordered held without bond. He returned to court Wednesday.

The criminal complaint says Peng is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The federal public defender’s office, which is representing him, did not return messages seeking comment.

