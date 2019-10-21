A Coast Guard statement released Sunday said U.S. crews and the Mexican Navy spent about 21 hours searching for his Piper Aztec. The agency previously stated the plane’s last known position was about 440 miles (708 kilometers) off Louisiana’s coast flying about 50 feet (15 meters) above water.
Schumacher worked as a surgeon in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and graduated from LSU.
Officials haven’t said what they think happened.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD