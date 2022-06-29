U.S. continues to get older, more diverse; migrant tragedy death toll rises to 53

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. continues to get older, more diverse Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The U.S. population is continuing a two-decade trajectory during which it has grown older and less White, according to Census Bureau data released Thursday. Since 2000, the national median age has increased by 3.4 years, to 38.8, with the largest single-year gain, of 0.3 years, coming in 2021, the year after the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the bureau’s new 2021 population estimates, an annual data set that is used to update existing statistics.

The birthrate nationwide has been declining, and decreased immigration levels have accelerated the decline.

Between 2020 and 2021, 47 states and the District of Columbia saw an increase in median age; only Montana, New Hampshire and West Virginia had no change in median age.

The Northeast was the oldest region in 2021, with a median age of 40.4, followed by the Midwest (39.0), the South (38.6) and the West, which saw the largest increase, up 0.3 years to 37.7, the bureau said.

All race and ethnicity groups grew between 2020 and 2021 except for the White population, which declined by 0.03 percent. The Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander population was the fastest-growing category, increasing by 1.54 percent. The Hispanic category (which can be any race) had the largest numerical gain and was the second-fastest-growing, increasing by 767,907 people, or 1.24 percent.

— Tara Bahrampour

Border tragedy death toll rises to 53

The alleged driver of a truck carrying dozens of migrants who died in the suffocating heat in Texas this week initially tried to pass himself off as a victim to escape authorities before he was arrested, U.S. and Mexican officials said Wednesday.

The death toll in the incident rose to 53 as some migrants who had been trapped in the sweltering tractor-trailer died in the hospital, local officials said.

The alleged driver and two other men from Mexico remained in custody as the investigation continued into the tragedy, the deadliest smuggling episode on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The truck was found Monday in a desolate area near a highway in San Antonio, where temperatures that day soared to as high as 103 degrees.

The truck had been packed with 67 people, including women and children, and the dead included 27 from Mexico, 14 from Honduras, seven from Guatemala and two from El Salvador, said Francisco Garduño, chief of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute.

— Reuters and Associated Press

