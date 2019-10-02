NEW YORK — Jury selection in the drug trafficking trial of a brother of Honduras’ president has begun in federal court in Manhattan.

U.S. prosecutors allege 41-year-old Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández used his government connections to smuggle U.S.-bound cocaine through Honduras. They have labeled his brother, Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández, a co-conspirator, though he has not been charged.

President Hernández has denied the allegations, saying drug traffickers extradited under his government are seeking revenge. Prosecutors say President Hernández took some $1.5 million in drug proceeds to win his first presidential campaign in 2013.

Tony Hernández was arrested in 2018 in Miami. Jury selection began Wednesday.

Juan Orlando Hernández was re-elected in 2017 despite a constitutional ban on re-election. Last week, Honduras signed an agreement about handling asylum seekers with the U.S. government.

