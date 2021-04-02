The recalls were due to the failure of a headlamp control module that resulted in loss of low-beam and daytime running lights. Investigators looked into whether all vehicles equipped with the same module should be recalled.
But the agency says in documents that the recalls and a warranty coverage program took care of any unreasonable safety risk. Plus, the high beam headlamps would still work.
