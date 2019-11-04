Palmer says “America wants the Western Balkans to have a European perspective.”
Palmer spoke in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The U.S. has intensified efforts to help relaunch stalled talks on normalizing relations between Serbia and Kosovo, a former province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.
Vucic says normalization talks could resume in two to three months.
