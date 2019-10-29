The rule also makes hemp producers eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture programs, including insurance coverage.
Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday that the USDA will publish an interim final rule Thursday that formalizes the hemp program approved in the 2018 farm bill.
States and Native American tribes can now submit plans for hemp production for USDA approval.
